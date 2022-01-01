Queenslanders Wake To New Indoor Mask Mandate

Queenslanders have woken to new mask restrictions this morning after yesterday recording 2266 new Covid cases.

Despite this being a slight decrease from the previous day’s numbers of 3118 cases, Queensland Health have enforced new restrictions to slow the spread.

The lower case numbers have been blamed on the Sunshine Coast’s change in the way they are reporting cases, now reporting over 24 hours from 7PM.

The new indoor mask mandate was introduced at 1AM this morning in a bid to slow the spread of the virus across Queensland.

The new mask mandate means masks will now be required in pubs, workplaces, cafes, clubs and stadiums as well as high risk locations such as medical waiting rooms.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk reiterated the new mask requirements in a Twitter post saying the decision was made under the advisement of the Chief Health Officer.

"The Chief Health Officer has ordered masks be worn indoors everywhere except in the family home and workplaces where it is unsafe," she said.

The Premier also advised that employers are now being told to revert to work-from-home systems where possible.

“Employers are urged to return to work-from-home arrangements where possible,” she said.

“Access to vulnerable settings including aged care and hospitals is limited to only those who are fully vaccinated except in end of life, childbirth or emergencies.”

