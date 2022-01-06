Queues Continue To Grow At Testing Clinics As State Records 10,332 New Cases

Queensland has recorded 10,332 new Covid case in 24 hours as testing clinics continue to feel the pressure.

A man in his 80’s passed away on December 27 making him the state’s first recorded death linked to the current outbreak.

There are currently 284 people in hospital with the virus, 12 people in intensive care and two people on ventilation.

This brings the current number of active cases to 42,250.

The new numbers come as the state continues to grapple with PCR testing issues and rapid antigen testing shortages.

The testing system will suffer another setback today as the fever clinic at Royal Brisbane and Women’s hospital revealed in a statement they will be closing their doors at the end of the day to attend to Covid patients.

"The closure is to allow staff to treat COVID-19 patients requiring hospital care, as well as other vulnerable patients who require healthcare," they said.

In place of the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital clinic, a pop-up clinic will be opening at QUT Garden’s Point and will be open from 8AM until 8PM from Friday.

Six more testing sites have been opened up throughout Brisbane to take some of the pressure off other clinics which are experiencing long queues and huge delays in regard to results.

In another bid to stop a backlog of people at testing clinics, it was decided at a national cabinet meeting that Rapid Antigen tests will be free of charge to low income Aussies.

According to Health Minister Yvette D’Ath, this has already dramatically impacted the number of people lining up for PCR testing.

"I can advise that we are already seeing a reduction in lines based on the decision of National Cabinet yesterday that people who have a positive rapid antigen test at home do not need to come forward to validate that positive test with a PCR test," she said.

As Queenslanders continue to flood testing clinics this morning, the state is getting ready to receive a portion of 18 million RAT kits which will be distributed to testing clinics for close contacts and pharmacies.

