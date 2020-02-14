Quick! Look Up Every Mate Called Timothy Or Tamara As Arnott's Are Giving Out Free Bikkies

Does your name start with Tim or Tam? Do you know someone whose name does? Well, get ready to get yourself some sweet, free bikkies.

To celebrate National Tim Tam Day (sure, why not?), Arnott's are sending a packet of their celebrated biscuits - absolutely FREE - to anyone whose name starts with a Tim or a Tam.

Timothy, Tamara, Timotei, Tamborine, they don't care. Just prove your name begins with either and you'll be doing a Tim-Tam Slam before you can say "suck it up".

Sign up here - but hurry up. Only the first 1,000 get the freebies.

Meantime, happy National Tim Tam Day everyone.

