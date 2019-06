Brad Fittler has taken a dig at the media following the sex tape scandal on Origin eve.

As the Blues were boarding a plane to head north of the border on Tuesday, yet another sex tape was circulating allegedly involving a NSW player.

A furious NSW Blues camp immediately denied that one of their stars was at the centre of the video.

It led to Fittler slamming the media when he joined Triple M Saturday Footy.

