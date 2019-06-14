Quiz Night Fundraiser - help send Makaila to the National Drarwifsm Conference

Stretch your knowledge this weekend with a Quiz Night at the Esperance Angling Club, Saturday night June 15!

The event is being held to raise money for Makaila, a six year-old Nulsen Primary School girl who has a rare for of dwarfism Her condition means that she will unlikely reach four foot tall. This shouldn't be a hindrance however and Makaila has already shown a zest for life with aspirations of maybe one day becoming a vet.

Unfortunately, due to the remoteness of Esperance and the size of the little people community, Makaila's interactions with short-stature people is limited. Each year there is a national convention for Short Statured People of Australia, and with your help and support of the Quiz Night Fundraiser, Makaila could be going!

Prizes to be won throughout the night including a raffle. Cheap drinks and free tea and coffee will also be available. Tables of eight and $15 each but get in quick as their are only a few spots left!

For inquiries contact Calais Tink on 0421 446 686.