RAAF Warbirds Flying Up To Townsville...On The Highway?!

Two retired RAAF aircraft are making the journey from RAAF Amberley, to their new home at RAAF Townsville Aviation Heritage Centre… but, they are not flying up!

The RAAF Mirage jet fighter and the Winjeel trainer aircraft are currently loaded up on the back of trucks, and driving up the inland highway, expecting to arrive in the north this Sunday.

The two aircraft served together from the mid-60’s to the early 1990’s and were regular visitors to Townsville skies.

Both aircraft will be going on permanent display at the RAAF Townsville Aviation Heritage Centre, which is currently undergoing refurbishment, ahead of the 2021 Air Force Centenary.

When the convoy arrives into Townsville this Sunday, they will tour past Lavarack barracks, then on to Nathan Street/Duckworth Street towards RAAF Townsville base. The expected arrival time at RAAF Townsville is 2pm Sunday (time is approx., and can change due to traffic).

For full details:

https://www.airforce.gov.au/news-and-events/events/general/historic-raaf-aircraft-arrive-townsville

PRICEY FOR BREAKFAST WEEKDAYS FROM 5AM- CATCH UP NOW!