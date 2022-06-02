Rabs Warren’s Son On Plans To Release An Audio Book And Why Rabs Always Sat At Seat 1A On Planes

Ray "Rabs' Warren’s son Peter joined Paddy & Rob Palmer for Breakfast this morning and revealed their plans to release an audio book of The Voice and spoke emotionally about his lengthy, legendary rugby league broadcasting career.

"I’m glad that (the book The Voice) is there,' Mark said.

"He doesn’t know it yet, but we’ll try and get that as an audio book and make that perhaps another chapter… I think it’ll happen.

"A book called The Voice, voiced by The Voice!”

