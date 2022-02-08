Racing NSW To Unveil $2M Race On Melbourne Cup Day

New South Wales Racing will announce a brand new $2 million race which will run minutes after the Melbourne Cup, named 'The Big Dance'.

Flemington in Melbourne has dominated the annual race meet for years, with the biggest day on the world racing calendar on the first Tuesday of November.

The introduction of a unique NSW-edition will be run at Royal Randwick, holding a $2 million prize pool.

Racing NSW boss Peter V'landys will announced the bold move on Wednesday, certainly aggravating the organisers of the Melbourne Cup meet.

The Flemington Cup Day event will remain the centre of attention, given it's notoriety with the winning horse group receiving $8 million in prize money.

Winners from 25 NSW Country Cup races will be eligible to enter The Big Dance.

It's V’landys biggest move yet as head of Racing NSW, planning to cash in on the attention brought on by Melbourne Cup day.

More details will be announced following a press conference on Wednesday morning.

