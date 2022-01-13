Racing WA Introduces Vaccine Mandate For All Participants

Racing participants in Western Australia face compulsory vaccination after Racing and Wagering WA imposed a government-issued mandate.

By February 5, all personnel involved in a race day will need to show proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including licensed trainers, race club officials, jockeys and other staff.

Chief Racing Integrity Officer Denis Borovica said the mandate will ensure safety across all tracks in the state.

“It is necessary to the proper running of racing, for the racing industry to adopt an approach consistent with the continuing expansions of current proof of vaccination requirements,” Mr Borovica said.

“For racing to properly function without unplanned disruptions, it is imperative that racing participants are fully vaccinated.”

“Most racing jurisdictions in Australia and sporting codes have adopted similar arrangements to protect the racing community from the continuing threat of COVID-19.”

Champion jockey William Pike is set for a stint on the sidelines, with reports he has chosen against receiving the jab.

