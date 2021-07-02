RACQ CapRescue Urgers Central Queenslanders To Be Careful On Quad Bikes These School Holidays

RACQ CapRescue is being stretched thin, as many Central Queenslanders call for help after quad bike mishaps.

We're told to stay alert when riding quad bikes these school holidays.

Spokesperson Gabrielle Holmes says wearing a helmet can reduce the risk of death by more than 40 per cent.

"Over the last 12 months, RACQ CapRescue have responded to over 460 missions altogether and 31 of those have been quad bike-related, which is almost 1 a week," she said.

RACQ Head of Technical and Safety Policy Steve Spalding has previously spoken about this frequent accident. “Just because the motorcycle or quad is being used off road, or for working on a farm, doesn’t in anyway remove the need to protect the rider from serious head injuries. “Every year across the country, more than 16 deaths occur due to quad bikes and about six people every day attend hospital emergency departments over related accidents," Mr Spalding said.

Advice for riding on quad bikes includes don't carry passengers on quads intended for single use, don't allow children to use them and don't overload while towing or carrying equipment.