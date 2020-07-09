RACQ Lifeflight Out Fundraising in Bundy

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue has brought life-saving, emergency medical services to Queenslanders in need over the past 40 years.

Today, Bundy has the chance to throw their weight behind the chopper and help support the organisation that has saved so many lives.

At the Bourbong Street thoroughfare near the Police Beat, LifeFlight is taking drive-thru donations to continue to provide the incredible work that they do.

Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue's Community Engagement Coordinator, Steph Mckenzie, and past-patient Graham Crowden, told JB & Jules why they're all hands on deck today:

You never know when you might find yourself in need. If you can spare some change, please donate today to keep the chopper flying.

You can also keep RACQ LifeFlight aflight by running your way to fundraising. Head to Run to Rescue for more.