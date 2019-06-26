RACQ Pet Search Is On, So Enter Your Townsville Pets

The search is on right meow for the cutest Queensland pets!

Looking around Townsville, there's definitely a lot of local good boys and good girls who should be entering for their chance at $12,000 worth of prizing.

The winner will score a professional photoshoot too, which is a level up from the struggling photos that you get after bribing them with treats.

The judges will have the ruff job of selecting a top 50 (25 dogs and 25 cats) and then it's down to a public vote to find the top 12.

Everypawdy in the top 12 will score $1,000 and an appearance in the next RACQ Pet Calendar.

And for the pet with the most votes? They'll become a coverboy/covergirl on The Road Ahead magazine and calendar.

Entries close on Monday July 15, so take your doggo down to the Strand for the pawfect happy snap!