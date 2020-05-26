RACQ says to fill up that tank now! Petrol is set to dip below $1 a litre across the Goldie again.

Just as some restrictions are easing!

It won't be as cheap as we saw a few weeks ago- but Petrol is set to drop to below $1 a litre again across the South East. 

RACQ says it's unlikely they'll go any lower but we should see them at an average of 90 cents per litre. 

Spokesperson Lauren Ritchie is urging us to take advantage of cheap prices- and relaxed travel restrictions across the state. 

