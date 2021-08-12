RACQ Warn Unfair Pricing At The Bowser For Brisbane Motorists

Brisbane motorists emerging from lockdown are finding it difficult to fill up for under $1.70 per litre, but experts warn holding off just a few days could make all the difference.

The price hike is due to a "triple whammy" combination including "a really high terminal gate price, high price of oil … and of course that high point in the price cycle, which is not good news for motorists who need fuel … it's incredibly unfair," the RACQ said.

RACQ's Clare Hunter urged consumers to use the motoring body’s real-time fuel price monitoring to get the best deal.

With Brisbane motorists paying tooth and nail at the pump with businesses using the flush to their advantage, Ms Hunter told ABC “We need everyone to avoid the bowser if you can".

"Anything around that $1.40 to $1.50 mark is probably fair and there are a few servos that are serving that … so that is available, but you've got to make the choice about whether it's worth you driving [there] if you're not around that area." - RACQ

Experts advise that more and more servos were hiking prices and motorists should fill up if they spotted a bargain.

