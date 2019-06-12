Radiohead Release 18 Hours Of 'OK Computer' Sessions After Being Hacked

Radiohead has released 18 hours of sessions from OK Computer on Bandcamp after their archive was stolen and the band was threatened with extortion.

Lead singer Thom Yorke had a minidisk from the OK Computer era stolen, with the thief threatening the band by demanding $150,000 over its release.

Instead of saving the archive, the band decided to release it anyway.

Guitarist Jonny Greenwood wrote on Twitter that the band is going to find out if they "should have paid that ransom", which they're charging £18 ($33 AUD) for.

"We got hacked last week — someone stole thom’s minidisk archive from around the time of OK Computer, and apparently demanded $150,000 on threat of releasing it," he wrote.

"So instead of complaining — much — or ignoring it, we’re releasing all 18 hours on Bandcamp in aid of Extinction Rebellion. Just for the next 18 days. So for £18 you can find out if we should have paid that ransom.

"Never intended for public consumption (though some random clips did reach cassette in the OK Computer reissue) it’s only tangentially interesting. And very, very long. Not a phone download. Rainy out, isn’t it though?"