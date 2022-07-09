Radley's Surprise Robinson Meeting

Victor Radley has revealed that he recently had a meeting with Roosters coach Trent Robinson regarding the fine line between his expressing his loveable, larrikin personality and getting in trouble off the field.

While coach Robinson has come down hard on Radley on some occasions in the past few years, he urged the Roosters live-wire to be himself in order to get the best out of him.

“[Robinson] sat me down a few months ago,” Radley said to the Saturday Scrum on Triple M.

“I don’t know if he felt like I was overwhelmed by it or that I was trying too hard to do the right thing, but he said to me, ‘be you, be loose, go hard.’”

“I think if you just be free and be natural, that he’s good at letting me do, then that’s going to get the best out of me.”

