Rafael Nadal's sparkling record at Roland Garros has continued after winning his twelfth French Open title over night.

Rafa defeated World No.4 Dominic Thiem in four sets 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1.

Thiem was brave in defeat, but Nadal was a class above dominating the final two sets.

Rafa now closes the gap on Roger Federer on the all-time Grand Slam titles list.

Nadal now holds 18 major titles, only two behind the Swiss veteran.

Well done Rafa!