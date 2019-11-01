Rage Against The Machine Announce 2020 Reunion Shows

Rage Against The Machine will reunite in 2020 to headline the Coachella music festival in April.

For the first time since 2011, Zack de la Rocha, Tom Morello, Brad Wilk, and Tim Commferford will take to the stage confirming their tour dates on their newly created Instagram page.

The 'mini-tour' includes three shows in southwestern USA, before two headlining performances at Coachella in California in early April.

RATM headlined the inaugural Coachella festival in 1999.

