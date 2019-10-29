Rai Thistlethwayte From Thirsty Merc Talks To Dave Gleeson About The Unique Sound Of Aussie Music

Celebrating Oztober Lunch

Dave Gleeson is shining a light on Aussie music by chatting to some of the best bands and artists around the country for Oztober Lunch.

Gleeso & Matty O were joined by Rai Thistlethwayte from Thirsty Merc about the band heading towards 20 years, having a love for music from a young age and spending time overseas and the unique sound Australia.

Their song In The Summertime is synonymous with Aussies, making it a summer anthem for us Down Under (Bondi Rescue, anyone?).

THIRSTY MERC TOUR DATES

Thu, NOV 7
Thirsty Merc @ Friends Restaurant,
Perth WA Perth, Australia

Fri, NOV 8 Thirsty Merc @ Freemasons Hotel,
Geraldton WA
Geraldton, Australia

Sat, NOV 9 Thirsty Merc @ Stirling Arms Hotel,
Guildford WA

Thu, NOV 28 Thirsty Merc @ Centro CBD
Wollongong NSW
Wollongong, Australia

Fri, NOV 29 
Terrey Hills Tavern
Terrey Hills, Australia

Sat, NOV 30
Thirsty Merc @ Gumbuya Sounds Of Nature
Tynong, Australia

Thu, DEC 5
Highfield Caringbah
Caringbah, Australia

Fri, DEC 6
Blue Cattle Dog Hotel
Saint Clair, Australia

Sat, DEC 7
Shoal Bay Country Club
Shoal Bay, Australia

Thu, DEC 12
Lizotte
Lambton, Australia

Fri, DEC 20
Highfields Tavern
Highfields, Australia

Sat, DEC 21 Villa Noosa Hotel - The V Room
Noosaville, Australia

Fri, DEC 27
Tacking Point Tavern
Port Macquarie, Australia

Sat, DEC 28 Moonee Beach Tavern
Moonee Beach, Australia

Sun, DEC 29
Coolangatta Hotel
Coolangatta, Gold Coast, Australia

Jan 11, 2020
The Bridge Hotel Forth
Forth, Australia

You can catch up Rai's chat with Gleeso for Oztober Lunch here:

 

Amber Lowther

13 hours ago

