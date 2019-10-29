Rai Thistlethwayte From Thirsty Merc Talks To Dave Gleeson About The Unique Sound Of Aussie Music

Dave Gleeson is shining a light on Aussie music by chatting to some of the best bands and artists around the country for Oztober Lunch.

Gleeso & Matty O were joined by Rai Thistlethwayte from Thirsty Merc about the band heading towards 20 years, having a love for music from a young age and spending time overseas and the unique sound Australia.

Their song In The Summertime is synonymous with Aussies, making it a summer anthem for us Down Under (Bondi Rescue, anyone?).

THIRSTY MERC TOUR DATES

Thu, NOV 7

Thirsty Merc @ Friends Restaurant,

Perth WA Perth, Australia



Fri, NOV 8 Thirsty Merc @ Freemasons Hotel,

Geraldton WA

Geraldton, Australia

Sat, NOV 9 Thirsty Merc @ Stirling Arms Hotel,

Guildford WA



Thu, NOV 28 Thirsty Merc @ Centro CBD

Wollongong NSW

Wollongong, Australia

Fri, NOV 29

Terrey Hills Tavern

Terrey Hills, Australia



Sat, NOV 30

Thirsty Merc @ Gumbuya Sounds Of Nature

Tynong, Australia



Thu, DEC 5

Highfield Caringbah

Caringbah, Australia



Fri, DEC 6

Blue Cattle Dog Hotel

Saint Clair, Australia

Sat, DEC 7

Shoal Bay Country Club

Shoal Bay, Australia



Thu, DEC 12

Lizotte

Lambton, Australia



Fri, DEC 20

Highfields Tavern

Highfields, Australia

Sat, DEC 21 Villa Noosa Hotel - The V Room

Noosaville, Australia

Sat, DEC 2

Villa Noosa Hotel - The V Room

Noosaville, Australia



Fri, DEC 27

Tacking Point Tavern

Port Macquarie, Australia



Sat, DEC 28 Moonee Beach Tavern

Moonee Beach, Australia



Sun, DEC 29

Coolangatta Hotel

Coolangatta, Gold Coast, Australia



Jan 11, 2020

The Bridge Hotel Forth

Forth, Australia

You can catch up Rai's chat with Gleeso for Oztober Lunch here:

