Rai Thistlethwayte From Thirsty Merc Talks To Dave Gleeson About The Unique Sound Of Aussie Music
Celebrating Oztober Lunch
Dave Gleeson is shining a light on Aussie music by chatting to some of the best bands and artists around the country for Oztober Lunch.
Gleeso & Matty O were joined by Rai Thistlethwayte from Thirsty Merc about the band heading towards 20 years, having a love for music from a young age and spending time overseas and the unique sound Australia.
Their song In The Summertime is synonymous with Aussies, making it a summer anthem for us Down Under (Bondi Rescue, anyone?).
THIRSTY MERC TOUR DATES
Thu, NOV 7
Thirsty Merc @ Friends Restaurant,
Perth WA Perth, Australia
Fri, NOV 8 Thirsty Merc @ Freemasons Hotel,
Geraldton WA
Geraldton, Australia
Sat, NOV 9 Thirsty Merc @ Stirling Arms Hotel,
Guildford WA
Thu, NOV 28 Thirsty Merc @ Centro CBD
Wollongong NSW
Wollongong, Australia
Fri, NOV 29
Terrey Hills Tavern
Terrey Hills, Australia
Sat, NOV 30
Thirsty Merc @ Gumbuya Sounds Of Nature
Tynong, Australia
Thu, DEC 5
Highfield Caringbah
Caringbah, Australia
Fri, DEC 6
Blue Cattle Dog Hotel
Saint Clair, Australia
Sat, DEC 7
Shoal Bay Country Club
Shoal Bay, Australia
Thu, DEC 12
Lizotte
Lambton, Australia
Fri, DEC 20
Highfields Tavern
Highfields, Australia
Sat, DEC 21 Villa Noosa Hotel - The V Room
Noosaville, Australia
Sat, DEC 2
Villa Noosa Hotel - The V Room
Noosaville, Australia
Fri, DEC 27
Tacking Point Tavern
Port Macquarie, Australia
Sat, DEC 28 Moonee Beach Tavern
Moonee Beach, Australia
Sun, DEC 29
Coolangatta Hotel
Coolangatta, Gold Coast, Australia
Jan 11, 2020
The Bridge Hotel Forth
Forth, Australia
You can catch up Rai's chat with Gleeso for Oztober Lunch here:
