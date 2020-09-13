Raiders Coach Ricky Stuart Reflects On Curtis Scott's Court Proceedings

Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has reflected on Curtis Scott's year from hell.

Scott's case was thrown out when bodycam footage showed Scott commit assault.

Stuart joined Triple M's Sunday Sin-Bin and reflected on the last eight months and the impact the charges had over Scott.

LISTEN HERE:

Stuart also opened up on the Raiders 2020 season so far and their Premiership chances ahead of the finals; hear the full chat below.