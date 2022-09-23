Raiders Lock In Tapine On Monster Deal

Leading NRL journalist Brent Read has revealed Raiders star Joseph Tapine has re-signed on a mega four-year deal to become the NRL's highest-paid prop.

The 28-year-old, who has one year left on his current deal, will remain in Canberra until the end of 2027, according to Read.

"He will be staying for another four years - on top of the one year left he has on his deal," Read told Triple M.

"We're talking well over $3 million for those four years. I believe he's now the highest-paid prop in the game."

