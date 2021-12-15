Rail Disruptions Continue For Sydney’s Inner West Commuters

Only days out from public transport disputes and upsets, commuters in Sydney's south and inner west will be impacted yet again.

Major disruptions are expected over the Christmas break as construction work takes a hold on the city’s new metro line.

All stations between Central and Birrong stations on the T3 Bankstown line will close between Boxing Day and January 9 as work is carried out.

While stations between Sydenham and Central will close on the T4 Illawarra line between Boxing Day and December 28.

With hundreds of extra buses added and additional train services to the T2, T4 and T8, Transport for NSW Chief Operations Officer Howard Collins said they are developing a robust plan to support commuters throughout this period.

“This is an exciting period for the construction of Sydney Metro, and we’re asking for people to allow for extra travel time, travel outside of peaks, and consider alternative arrangements if they can.”

Aware of unwanted disruptions to the inner west light rail over the last six week due to cracks discovered on trams, Mr Collins said their "job is to recover the services, get things working again.”

“From a customer point-of-view it has been very disappointing; some of those things we didn’t anticipate to happen when it comes to tram failures or many other things.” - Howard Collins

In the meantime, several station platforms will undergo a rebuild or revamp, along with the installation of new lifts and stairs, as well as upgrades to concourse areas and the electrical network.

