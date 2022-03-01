Rain Lashes West Lakes As SA Strike Force Sent To Assist NSW

South Australian emergency services personnel have been deployed to New South Wales to support the flood crisis there, while West Lakes recovers following heavy rainfall on Monday.

SASES received more than 200 calls for assistance in Adelaide's western suburbs from 2pm until midnight, after 40-80mm of rain lashed the area.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Adelaide Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

Clean up efforts continue, with heavy rainfall impacting properties and roads, leaving muddy dirt and gravel on the bitumen.

State duty officer Brenton Clarke said SES crews responded to 235 calls for assistance with 160 of those located in the western suburbs.

“Most of it was around the Seaton and Grange area which was the hardest hit,” Mr Clarke said on Tuesday morning.

“A lot of it was around sand bagging … and waiting for water to subside while moving water out of people’s homes.” - Brenton Clarke

Meanwhile, an SA emergency strike force has been sent to NSW in response to the weather crisis in the north of the state.

It comes as hundreds of Lismore residents have woken up in evacuation centres, while nine remain unaccounted for.

The flooding death toll in Queensland remains at eight, while three people are listed as missing.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr