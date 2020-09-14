Australians Sending Love And Support To Melbournians In Lockdown

We owe our Melbourne friends big time, they've copped this second wave on the chin and are doing the right things to steer us all back to a COVID normal.

Whilst the rest of us are enjoying some form of freedom, Melbournians are doing it tough in lockdown. Over the next week, we're encouraging you to send a message of thanks and support to someone you know in Melbourne.

As you probably know, Melbournians love their coffee, it runs through their veins and the city claims itself as the coffee capital of the world.

If you'd like to make someones day, consider offering a small act of kindness by shouting a socially distanced coffee to someone in Melbourne.



