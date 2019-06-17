Raise Love for Ronald McDonald House Charities

Dust off your suit and get on your glitz, the Raise Love Charity Ball for Ronald McDonald House is on July 20 at NEX.

Ronald McDonald House has been supporting families with a sick or injured child throughout the Northern NSW region for more than 28 years.

“As one of Newcastle’s premier black-tie events, the Raise Love Charity Ball combines great food with live entertainment, dancing and fundraising fun,” RMHC Northern NSW CEO Ross Bingham said.

“We rely on community support to be able to continue providing essential services to families with sick children, both locally and right across northern NSW. Purchasing tickets to the Raise Love Charity Ball is a great way to get involved and show your support.”

Ronald McDonald House, Northern NSW provides accommodation for over 770 families every year, who have a sick child receiving treatment in hospital, and thousands of local families find a much-needed refuge at the Family Rooms located within the John Hunter Children’s Hospital and Gosford Hospital. 155 families can take time to relax and recharge at the Ronald McDonald Family Retreat in Forster, and 149 children catch up on missed education after being off sick with support from the Learning Program.

“Our goal for this year’s Raise Love Charity Ball is to be able to cover 1,611 night’s accommodation for families with a sick or injured child,” said Ross.

Tickets for the Raise Love Charity Ball are on sale now and can be purchased here.

RAISE LOVE CHARITY BALL

FROM 6:30PM, SATURDAY 20th JULY

NEX, KING STREET NEWCASTLE