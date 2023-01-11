Rajwinder Singh Applies For Extradition To Face Court Over Murder Of Toya Cordingley

The man accused of murdering Toyah Cordingley in 2018 has told a court on New Dehli that he wants to be extradited to Australia to fight the charges against him.

Rajwinder Singh told an Indian court on Tuesday that he would like to be sent back to Australia to contest the charges.

The 38-year-old former Queensland nurse stands accused of murdering Miss Cordingley on a beach in 2018.

Police have alleged that Singh fled the country only hours after Miss Cordingley’s death, hiding out for more than four years in Punjab, India.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

A reward of $1 million was put up by police for information on the case, with Singh arrested in India a short time later.

Singh made an official statement in court on Tuesday with his application for extradition now pending.

Dependent on the Indian government’s decision, Singh could arrive in Australia before the end of February.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.