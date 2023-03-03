Rajwinder Singh To Face Cairns Court On Murder Charge

The former Queensland nurse accused of killing 24-year-old Toyah Cordingley is set to face court in Cairns today.

Queensland Police officially charged 38-year-old Rajwinder Singh with one count of murder.

Singh was extradited from New Delhi, India to Melbourne to face an extradition hearing this week before being extradited to Queensland.

Ms Cordingley was killed while walking her dog along Wangetti Beach just north of Cairns in 2018.

The 24-year-old’s body was discovered by her father, hidden among sand dunes and with her dog tied to a tree nearby.

Mr Singh boarded a flight to India only hours after Ms Cordingley’s body was discovered.

Singh was arrested in New Delhi in November of 2022 after Australian police announced a $1 million reward for information.

During a hearing in India, Singh requested to be sent back to Australia to fight the claims against him.

