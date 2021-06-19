Rallies Held Across The Country Today In Support Of The Tamil Family

Rallies are expected to be held across the country today to get the Tamil family back to their home in Biloela in Queensland.

The family are currently in a community detention centre in Perth after being moved from Christmas Island while their daughter battles a blood infection in hospital.

The Asylum seeker family have so far spent two long years on Christmas Island, before being moved to Perth where they are likely to stay until their deportation legal battle has concluded.

Defence Minister Peter Dutton has been making substantial efforts to push back against all rallies and campaigns to allow the Tamil family to head back to Biloela with the belief that sympathising with the family will send the wring message to people smugglers.

Priya and Nades arrived in Australia by boat back in 2012 and 2013 and have since had two Australia-born children, Kopika and Tharnicaa.

The family have been kept on Christmas Island since 2019, after an injection was issued to allow the family to stay in the country.

The family have been working as a part of the Queensland community up until 2018, after their visas expired.

Whether the family will be sent home to Biloela is still yet to be determined.

