Rally Cars Return to Coffs Coast in 2021

Rally cars will return to the Coffs Coast in 2021 with the final stage of the FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championship.

The championship was cancelled in 2020 like many events due to Covid19.

While the first round scheduled for Japan in early February was cancelled due to the pandemic, organisers are preparing to get the 2021 championship underway with the Asia Cup in Chennai from April 23-25.

The eight round competition will see two rounds held in New Zealand, one in Japan and another in China.

Adelaide will host Round 6, while Coffs Harbour will play host to the finale and Pacific Cup in November 2021.

The event will continue Coffs Harbour’s support for Rally with the WRC removing Coffs Harbour from their calendar at the end of 2019.