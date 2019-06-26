Rally To Take A Stand Against Super School Plans In Shepparton

Parents in the Shepparton area are set to rally outside the Shepparton office of the Victorian Department of Education this Friday, protesting plans for a 'super school'. The new school is set to merge four public secondary schools into one, which will see roughly 3,000 students under one roof.

The merge will roll out over a two year period, starting January next year. In anticipation for the amalgamation, parents have expressed concerns to council that students will not receive the care and attention they need if they are cramped into one massive school.

The change will also mean families will be limited for choice when it comes to education, some might even be forced to relocate to the new school.

Council has responded by encouraging parents to consider how the super school will affect the students and their futures.

For those wishing to attend the march, it will kick off at 3pm. Click HERE for more information.