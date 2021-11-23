Random Car Search Leads To 4 Million Money Laundering Bust

Four point one million dollars was seized from the vehicle. Credit: Queensland Police Service.

Police have unexpectedly busted a man for money laundering more than four million dollars.

Officers made the discovery when they noticed the man acting suspicious next to a parked car on the side of the road in Calamvale in the early hours of last Saturday morning.

Police say the man was putting a suitcase into the boot of his car before officers stopped to question him. When the man began acting elusive and nervous police decided to search his car.

They allegedly found the money stashed in two suitcases, wrapped in plastic.

Bodycam footage of the bust was released by Queensland Police. Credit: Queensland Police Service.

Further investigations found that the NSW resident had crossed into Queensland illegally from NSW two days before his arrest.

He has been remanded in custody and will front Brisbane Magistrates Court on December 6. He faces money laundering and breaching Covid 19 Public Health order charges.

Investigations into the matter continue.

