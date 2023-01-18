Rangers Investigating Crocodile Spotting Off Queensland Coast

The Department of Environment and Science (DES) is investigating reports of a crocodile on Minjerribah (Stradbroke Island).

A report was received by rangers from the Quandamooka Yoolooburrabee Aboriginal Corporation that a possible three-metre-long crocodile was spotted near Myora Springs on Wednesday.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service rangers are currently at the island to confirm the sighting, using vessel-based and drone search techniques.

Crocodile warning signs will be installed at boat ramps in the area while the investigation continues.

While rangers complete their investigations, people are asked to stay clear of Myora Springs for safety reasons.

If a crocodile is found, under the Queensland Crocodile Management Plan the crocodile will be targeted for removal from the wild.

Residents who sight a crocodile can report it on the Qwildlife app.

