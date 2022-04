The Midweek Rub crew were tasked with ranking three of the modern great key forwards: Josh Kennedy, Jack Riewoldt & Tom Hawkins.

Wayne Carey, Daisy Thomas & Joey Montagna gave their thoughts on this afternoon's show.

“You know what this is set up for Duck, some severe backlash online!"

The boys agreed that Tom Hawkins work in the ruck sets him apart from the other two, making him Duck & Daisy's top pick.

