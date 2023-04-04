Rap Music To Be Banned At The Royal Easter Show

Royal Easter Show operators have introduced new rules for the upcoming event, including a ban on rap music, increased lighting and more police on the grounds.

These changes will come into effect during the annual event as a repercussion followed by a fatal stabbing at Sydney Showground in 2022.

Uati “Pele” Faletolu, 17, was killed after being stabbed in the chest while working as a carnival worker at Easter Show.

He died en route when transferring to the hospital, and three teenagers were charged with murder.

On Tuesday morning, NSW Police announced it would launch Strike Force APACE, targeting individuals who pose a risk to public safety and restricting them from accessing the venue.

They have been given the power to crack down on anti-social behaviours. Any guests with disruptive behaviours will be escorted out.

NSW police also blacklisted individuals linked to the Sydney postcode war, in which “young people, often teenagers who are willing to risk their lives to represent the area they were born and raised”.

“It’s mainly in the Guildford and Blacktown areas, but there have also been recent issues of youth violence in several postcodes in the Canterbury-Bankstown area,” a spokesman said.

The carnival opens its door at 8:00 AM and closes at 9:30 PM each night.

Murray Wilton, General Manager of the Sydney Royal Easter Show, said they had been working with the police extensively since the tragedy last year.

With the results of a comprehensive risk analysis report, he said they had increased security spend and bolstered manpower.

“We've increased the lighting in the carnival area. So it used to be quite dark and that was the atmosphere of carnival," Mr Wilton said.

“We’re lighting carnival up like a Christmas tree. So there’s gonna be a lot of light, and people are going to be able to see each other when they walk past,” he said.

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Stuart Smith said community safety was his ‘first priority’.

“The message is simple: Anyone looking for trouble is not welcome and will be treated accordingly,” he said.

