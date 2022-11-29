Rape Kits Could Soon Be Available At Mine Sites To Help Convict Perpetrators

WA mining sites could soon have access to rape evidence kits in the latest attempt to reduce sexual violence in the industry.

The State Government’s Site Early Evidence Kits, developed by WA’s Sexual Assault Resource Centre will be rolled out to mining sites under the new move.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Western Australia Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

Kits will contain a care package and information leaflets to help victims make informed decisions.

Mines Minister Bill Johnston said the rollout of the kits showed the government’s commitment to building a workplace culture where women could be employed in the mining industry without fear.

“We are working hard to ensure all workers, particularly those in the mining sector, are safe and respected at work,” Mr Johnston said.

“The program complements the other work we are doing to stamp out sexual harassment and sexual assault in the mining industry.”

The push comes after a parliamentary inquiry earlier this year revealed hundreds of concerns for sexual misconduct.

Twenty-four key recommendations were made in the “Enough is Enough” report which criticised the industry for having a “reactive approach” to implementing mandates.

The rape evidence kits are a part of $1.2 million government funding to strengthen responses to sexual misconduct on mine sites.

From The Saturday Paper and LiSTNR comes Post: News in Five, a daily podcast bringing you the top five news headlines in just five minutes. Hear it on the LiSTNR app today.