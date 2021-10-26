Rapid Antigen Tests To Keep Tasmania's Building Sites Open

Rapid antigen tests will play a key role in safeguarding and maintaining Tasmania's construction industry as the state reopens.

The new technology will be rolled out to ensure risk of the spread is limited among workers.

An important facet of the antigen test, providing results within 15 minutes giving staff approval to work.

Incolink CEO Erik Locke announced the addition to help boost Tasmania's reopening, revitalising the economy, infrastructure sector and tourism.

"As Tasmania prepares to reopen to Australia and the world, the construction industry will need to safeguard itself and be prepared for COVID-19 to be in the community, even with high vaccination rates." Locke said.

"Rapid testing will play an important role identifying and managing these risks on site.

"We've been at the forefront of proactive measures including conducting asymptomatic COVID-19 testing onsite, continuous temperature screening through wearable sensors and strict COVIDsafe protocols.

"Incolink Tasmania's employer members can be assured that when the state reopens, we'll be there to help keep their sites safe."

The move to self-administered antigen tests arrives after successful testing with nurses on worksites.

The tests simply require a swab in the mouth, with results appearing 15 minutes in a format similar to a home pregnancy test.