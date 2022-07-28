Rare Pink Diamond Unearthed At Angola Mine

A rare 170-carat pink diamond has been unearthed in Angola and believed to be the largest found in 300 years.

The diamond has been dubbed the ‘Lulo Rose’ after it was discovered at the Lulo alluvial diamond mine in Australia’s north-east by Lucapa Diamond Company and its partners.

The Lulo concession previously recorded the two largest diamonds recovered in Angola - the largest being the 404 carat “4th February Stone.”

The Lulo Rose diamond is the fifth largest diamond and is the 27th +100 carat recovered to date on the Lulo concession.

Chairman of the Board of Endiama Dr José Manuel Ganga Júnior said it was “significant day” for the Angolan industry.

“The record-breaking Lulo diamond field has again delivered a precious and large gemstone, this time an extremely rare and beautiful pink diamond."

“It is a significant day for the Angolan diamond industry and the long-standing partnership between Endiama, Lucapa and Rosas and Petalas.”

Angola’s Minister of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas, His Excellency Diamantino Azevedo said the discovery continues to showcase what could be discovered at Lulo.

“This record and spectacular pink diamond recovered from Lulo continues to showcase Angola as an important player on the world stage for diamond mining and demonstrates the potential and rewards for commitment and investment in our growing diamond mining industry,” he said.

Lulo Rose is a Type IIa diamond, one of the rarest and most pure of all naturally developed stones.

The diamond will be sold via international tender to be conducted by Sodiam E.P, the Angolan State Diamond Marketing Company.

The market price of the diamond Is currently unknown.

