Rascal Flatts Receives 30 Million RIAA Awards Plaque

Rascal Flatts were last week awarded with a plaque celebrating their 30 MILLION RIAA Awards spanning multi-PLATINUM, PLATINUM and GOLD hits across their career.

The milestone honour is a career achievement award celebrating total sold units of various singles and albums to date.

The trio each received a plaque presented by the RIAA during the 6th Annual GMA Honors and Hall of Fame Ceremony in Nashville. The evening also saw Rascal Flatts recognized for their significant contributions through their humanitarian efforts, particularly for their work to help Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

They have also earned over 40 trophies from the ACA, ACM, AMA, CMA, People’s Choice and more, also making them the most awarded country group of the past decade.

One band. Ten albums. Seventeen No. One hits.

The trio’s new single “Back To Life” is currently climbing the Country radio and follows back-to-back chart-topping singles “Yours If You Want It” as well as “I Like The Sound Of That” (Big Machine Records).