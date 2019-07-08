Rascal Flatts’ “Summer Playlist Tour” WOWS Sold-Out Nashville Crowd

Superstar vocal group Rascal Flatts’ took their "Summer Playlist Tour" to a sold-out Nashville audience on Saturday night (7/6).

With special guests King Calaway and Jimmie Allen kicking off the evening, the trio took to the stage for an unforgettable performance of their hit-filled catalogue, as well as recent No. Ones and their current Top 20-and-rising single “Back To Life” (Big Machine Records).

The energetic set, which had the capacity crowd singing along from start to finish.

A portion of ticket sales from the trio’s Nashville show on Saturday will be donated to Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, as part of the group’s long standing relationship helping raise millions of dollars for the hospital, which renamed its Pediatric Surgery Center to The Rascal Flatts Surgery Center in 2010.

The group recently announced they will continue their headlining tour into the US fall.

Rascal Flatts' Jay DeMarcus

Rascal Flatts' Joe Don Rooney

Rascal Flatts' Gary LeVox - All images: Robert Norris

