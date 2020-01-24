Rashid Khan Gives An Update On His Big Bash Future

Rashid Khan has given an update on his future with the Adelaide Strikers on the Rush Hour with Bernie and Jars.

LISTEN HERE:

“[It’s a] beautiful town, Adelaide, beautiful people and lovely atmosphere,” Khan said.

“I just had this in the mind, that I won’t let this place and this franchise go.

“I have to play for them until they want me, and it will be a huge, proud moment for me to be playing for the Strikers.”

Rashid Khan also talked about his new "Camel Bat", living in Dubai for tax purposes, and more.

LISTEN TO THE FULL CHAT HERE:

Get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!