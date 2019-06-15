Ray Chamberlain Says Umpires Beat Themselves Up Too Much Over Decisions They Get Wrong

Razor Ray Chamberlain says that umpires are their own harshest critics, and that they frequently beat themselves up about decisions they think they’ve gotten wrong.

“We actually probably beat ourselves up too much about the errors we make,” Razor Ray said on Dead Set Legends with Sarah Olle, Joey Montagna and Jay Clark.

”I think there’s a bit of an idea sometimes that we don’t admit when we’re wrong, and I know there’s a public sort of messaging and narrative that takes place, but internally they beat themselves up.

“I’m constantly having to get around guys going ‘you did 976 other things that pretty bloody well’.

“I think that’s probably that’s the thing that within our own walls we’d love to see us continue to get better at, that affirmation and positivity around things.”

Razor Ray also discussed his 300th game, his favourite memories from his career, paying free kicks for pinching and more.

