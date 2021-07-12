Ray Thistlethwaite From Thirsty Merc Calls Jay and Dave For A Chat Before Their Performance In Mackay This Weekend!

- NewsRay Thistlethwaite From Thirsty Merc Calls Jay and Dave For A Chat Before Their Performance In Mackay This Weekend!
See You There!
After Shannon Noll Had To Cancel His Performance (He's Stuck In Sydney Due To Covid) At The G&S Engineering Wine And Food Day This Weekend, Ray Thistlethwaite From Thirsty Merc (Along With The Band) Confirmed They Will Replace Nollsy! He Called Jay and Dave For A Chat Before Their Performance In Mackay This Weekend!