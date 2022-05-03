RBA Expected To Increase Interest Rates For First Time In Over A Decade Today

The Reserve bank is predicted to increase interest rates today, for the first time in over a decade.

The RBA will meet this afternoon and economists predict today’s increase could be the first of many this year.

Westpac Chief economist Phil Evans says it’s time to start returning back to normal:

“We’re expecting that over the next few board meetings - they happen once a month - that rates will go up by 0.25 of a percent at each meeting. So we’ll get another rate hike in June, another one in July another one in August. Maybe take a pause - by the end of the year we would expect the rate would be up at 1.5 per cent,” he said.

Official rates were slashed to a record low of 0.1 per cent in 2020 as an emergency response to the coronavirus pandemic; interest rates last increased in November 2010.

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows the latest news and stations in one library.