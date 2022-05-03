RBA Lifts Cash Rate - To 0.35% - For The First Time Since 2010

The Reserve Bank of Australia has raised cash rate from 0.1% to 0.35% - in the first hike since November 2010.

An increase of 25 basis points comes with a warning it will climb again soon enough.

RBA Governor Philip Lowe said Tuesday's rise comes from a recent rise in inflation numbers, it's time to "normalise" and get interest rates under control.

"The economy has proven to be resilient and inflation has picked up more quickly, and to a higher level, than was expected. There is also evidence that wages growth is picking up," he said.

"Given this, and the very low level of interest rates, it is appropriate to start the process of normalising monetary conditions."

As predicted by various economics, Lowe said there is an expectation of further rises as the federal election nears.

"It's not unreasonable to expect that the normalisation of interest rates over the period ahead could see interest rates rise to 2 and a half percent," Lowe said.

Lowe added how there is no definitive timeline on when the further hike will occur.

"How fast we get there and whether we get there is going to be determined by events."

