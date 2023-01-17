Read | 'Embarrassing' CBA Crisis Is Far From Over

Leading NRL journalist says the competition's CBA crisis will continue as the 2023 season approaches, after players went public this week with their intentions to boycott league promotional and media commitments.

Broncos star Kurt Capewell, just one of many leading players to speak out on the dispute, made it known on Thursday that the NRL's players are united in standing against the competition's controversial new CBA.

"Until they’re willing to negotiate, we’re ready to draw a line in the sand and will make a stand," Capewell told reporters.

"[Boycotts] is something as a playing group we’ve all decided to do. Hopefully, it grabs the NRL’s attention and shows we’re not happy. At the moment, we’re not doing the NRL (promotions)."

Capewell's comments come after the Rugby League Players Association (RLPA) disapproved of the recent CBA, with the governing body frustrated with the lack of communication between the players and the NRL over the details of the new pay and salary cap structure.

The NRL in December last year revealed a 25 per cent increase to the salary cap, rising from $9.6 million to $12.1 million.

Read said the dispute is "embarrassing for the game" while declaring the messy saga will likely continue as the start of the season gets closer.

"It makes the sport look amateurish... a lot of finger-pointing going on, and there's a lot of blame," Read told Triple M's Rush Hour.

"The season launch is only a month away now and I'd be surprised if it's resolved by then, given how be relations are at the moment."