Read | Why Crichton Is Destined To Join Bulldogs

Leading NRL journalist Brent believes rival clubs will have a hard time luring Panthers star Stephen Crichton to their club, with the centre likely to take up an offer at the Bulldogs.

Read's comments come after Crichton confirmed on Monday that he would depart Penrith at season's end, after he and the club failed to come to terms on a new contract.

While the Dolphins have been active in the player market as the NRL's incoming 17th franchise gets set to join the competition, Read revealed new Bulldogs coach Cameron Ciraldo pushed for Crichton to be lured away from Penrith during his own contract talks.

"Cameron Ciraldo in his interviews with clubs, I know he was saying to clubs that the one player he wanted to make a priority of signing, if he came to their club, was Stephen Crichton," Read told Triple M's Rush Hour.