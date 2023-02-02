Read | Why Peter V'landys' Respect Round Is 'Smart'

Leading NRL journalist Brent Read has backed Peter V'landys' proposal for the NRL to potentially introduce a respect round rather than a pride round, declaring it's a "smart idea" amid the backlash against the ARLC Chairman's idea.

Despite previously endorsing the idea of introducing a pride round to the competition last year, V'landys raised eyebrows on Wednesday with a change of tune, suggesting a respect round could be the way to go about it.

“What a Respect Round is, is that it respects everyone’s views. We might not agree with them, but we respect them," V'landys told the Daily Telegraph.

The ARLC Chairman's comments come after a Newscorp survey found that only 33 per cent of coaches supported the concept of a pride round.

"I think Peter has copped some flak on social media over it, but I don't mind it, I think it's a smart idea," Read said on Triple M's Rush Hour.

"It removes that stigma around the so-called pride jersey. It reframes it as a respect round, I like the idea."