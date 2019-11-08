Ready For A Break? There's A Travel Expo This Sunday In Townsville

Always wanted to travel but keep coming up with every excuse not to?

Well, I have good news for you!

This Sunday Travel Associates will be holding a Travel Marketplace event. The Marketplace is the one stop shop for anyone that has been wanting to take that dream holiday.

There will be a huge range of travel experts and brands to speak to; Contiki, Busabout, Adventure World Travel, Uniworld Boutique River Collection, U River Cruises, Trafalgar, Insight Vacations, AAT Kings, Inspiring Journeys, Costsaver, and Luxury Gold.

Everyone that comes along will have access to exclusive deals, giveaways and could even win a $500 travel voucher.

Date: Sunday, November 10, 2019

Time: 10:00am – 3:00pm

Location: The Pier Townsville – Sir Leslie Thiess Drive, Townsville QLD 4180

Entry Cost: FREE

Kid Friendly

Because of limited numbers, anyone interested in the event will need to register now for their ticket to travel with this link - travelmarketplace.com.au/townsville; or visit their local Travel Associates Store for more information.