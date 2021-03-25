Ready Reveals Which Halfbacks The North Queensland Cowboys Are Chasing For 2022

The North Queensland Cowboys will lose current halfback Jake Clifford next season with the 23-year-old set to join the Knights from next season.

Brent Read joined The Rush Hour with MG and revealed the many halfbacks the Todd Payten is chasing to replace Clifford.

And one was spotted in North Queensland this week.

Ready also revealed the Brisbane Broncos will reportedly not offer Anthony Milford a new contract; hear the full chat below.