READY'S MAIL | A Big Update On Josh Addo-Carr's NRL Club Future
ON THE RUSH HOUR WITH MG
Getty Images
Triple M's Brent Read has provided an update on the club future of Josh Addo-Carr.
Earlier this year "The Foxx" revealed he intends to move back to Sydney from next year for family reason, with South Sydney the odds-on favourite.
However, Ready joined The Rush Hour with MG with a major update.
LISTEN HERE:
Ready also provided an update on the Dragons coaching candidates including the NRL's stance on ending Shane Flanagan's ban a year early; hear the full chat below.