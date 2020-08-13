READY'S MAIL | A Big Update On Josh Addo-Carr's NRL Club Future

Triple M's Brent Read has provided an update on the club future of Josh Addo-Carr. 

Earlier this year "The Foxx" revealed he intends to move back to Sydney from next year for family reason, with South Sydney the odds-on favourite. 

However, Ready joined The Rush Hour with MG with a major update.

Ready also provided an update on the Dragons coaching candidates including the NRL's stance on ending Shane Flanagan's ban a year early; hear the full chat below.

